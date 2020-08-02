Two Haleyville residents arrested on methamphetamine trafficking charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Franklin County Friday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said investigators assigned to the ALEA Division E Drug Enforcement Task Force stopped a car US-43 North.

During a search of the car, they said they found a pound of crystal methamphetamine that was being trafficked into Franklin County.

Phillip Camp, 60, and Nicole Ellenburg, 37, were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

In addition, Ellenburg was charged with resisting arrest.

Both were taken to the Franklin County Jail and were being held without bond.

In addition to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies were involved in the investigation, including the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and the 25th and 34th Judicial District Attorney’s Offices.

Photo courtesy Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Nicole Ellenburg (Photo courtesy Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Phillip Camp (Photo courtesy Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)