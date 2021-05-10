Two finalists chosen in LiftOff Shoals business competition

FLORENCE, Ala. — Two finalists have been chosen in the LiftOff Shoals competition.



The competition is made possible through a partnership between the Shoals Chamber of Commerce, Shoals Business Incubator, and University of North Alabama.

Different competitors presented their business models and pitches to a panel of judges for a chance to win $20,000.



One finalist is Green Acres Organic Pharms, a hemp processing company that provides accessibility to affordable hemp products and informational gaps about the product.

“We plan to expand our processing controls, our quality control measures so we can offer even lower prices than what we do now,” Founder and CEO Carmelo Parasiliti said. “Just expand and put more into the company and hopefully get more out and help people in The Shoals.”

The second finalist is Cottonwood Farm, a market that connects small farms with potential customers. Owners Brian and Hope Williamson said their goal is to form the final connection between your food and your family.



“We want people that really want to work and create a business to be able to come in here with a good product and just get paid cash and be able to support their families—grow their businesses so not only grocery store but we’re kind of looking at this as an incubator in a sense as well,” Brian said.



A winner will be chosen at the final competition at Pickett Place in Florence on May 18.