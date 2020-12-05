Two events mark the official beginning of the Christmas season in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. — Two events happened Friday night that officially kicked off the Christmas season in Florence.

The annual Wilson Park Festival of Lights began at 6:30 p.m. This year’s event looked a little different than in years past. The Forest Hills Elementary show choir performed several selections in small groups while wearing face masks.

Florence Mayor Andy Betterton also lit and dedicated the Court Street Christmas Tree. The tree, supplied by Shell Christmas Tree Farm, was dedicated in memory of Linda VanSandt, a Florence Beautification Board member who helped restart the tradition after years of there not being a tree downtown.

“We’ve worked very, very hard to continue this tradition,” Mayor Betterton said. “We made sure that social distancing was in place, masks were in place, we worked tirelessly to make that happen and I’m just excited we were able to do that. It’s an exciting time here in Florence.”

The public can enjoy the Festival of Lights in Wilson Park as well as the Court Street Christmas tree each night throughout the Christmas season.