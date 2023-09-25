FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities have charged two people in connection with a stolen business credit card that was fraudulently used at businesses in Florence, Muscle Shoals and Decatur.

Florence Police said a business on Heathrow Drive reported the card missing. Investigators found the alleged card thieves made over $50,000 in purchases with the stolen card.

FPD investigators identified two suspects from security footage. Authorities arrested Kathryn Crawford and Nicholas Lenz.

Crawford is charged with 17 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and first-degree theft of property. Crawford is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $47,000 bond.

Lenz is charged with 28 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and first-degree theft of property. Lenz is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $53,000 bond