FLORENCE, Ala. — Investigators discovered two bodies after a house fire in Florence early Monday morning.

They found the bodies when trying to determine the cause of the fire. Florence Fire Chief Jeffrey Perkins said the house did not have any utilities.

Crews received a call just after 4 a.m. on October 4 to a house fire on the 600 block of South Wood Avenue. When crews arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

It was unknown what killed the two people or what caused the fire.