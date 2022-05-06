SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were arrested Friday after authorities found multiple drugs and $6,400 cash during a raid in Colbert County.

Colbert County officials said officers acted on two warrants Friday at a home located at 2713 East 10th Avenue in Sheffield.

During the raid, law enforcement officials say they arrested both Demetrium Ramson and Phillip Richardson. Agents say they recovered crack cocaine, marijuana, suboxone, and $6,400 cash during the incident.



Both Demetrium Ramson (left) and Phillip Richardson (right) were arrested Friday after a drug raid at a home in Sheffield. (Colbert County Sheriff’s Office)

Drug task force agents were acting on warrants for both men about the distribution of a controlled substance within three miles of a school, according to a Facebook post from the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say “other warrants will be pending and added later” for the items confiscated on Friday.