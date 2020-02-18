Two accused of robbing Florence Aldi

FLORENCE, Ala. – Two people who tried to steal from a Florence grocery store ended up charged with robbery after a store manager was hit by a vehicle during their getaway, Florence police said.

Jessie Cochran Young and William Eric Pounders both face felony robbery charges for the incident on Jan. 31 at Aldi on Cox Creek Parkway.

Florence police said Young put items from the store in a shopping cart and left without paying. She loaded the items into a vehicle driven by Pounders, according to police.

When a store manager confronted the two about the theft, police said Pounders hit the manager with his vehicle as they left the store. The manager was treated and released from a hospital, police said.

Pounders and Young were booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $30,000 bonds.