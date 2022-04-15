COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two have been arrested and are facing attempted murder charges after a drive-by shooting at a Tuscumbia apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

Tuscumbia Police said they were called to the Baker Boulevard Apartment complex at the intersection of Baker Boulevard and Elm Street around noon on April 13.

Witnesses at the complex told officers that two black men in a red or maroon vehicle had driven by and fired several shots at them in the complex parking lot, according to officials.

Officials explained a witness was able to identify one of the shooters and officers began searching for the suspect and the vehicle. They said about an hour later the identified suspect came to the police department to try and “clear his name”.

Following an investigation, 18-year-old Xavier Keshun King from Muscle Shoals and 20-year-old Jameson Hogans from Leighton were arrested and each charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Both will be transferred to the Colbert County Jail, a bond has not been set at this time.