TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a Russellville man and woman were arrested after a Tuscumbia Police investigation into ‘possible drug distribution’ out of a vehicle in a parking lot.

Brian Jacob Bynon, 26, and D’Laney Jane Hayward, 19, of Russellville have been charged with trafficking fentanyl, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Tuscumbia Chief of Police Tony Logan, patrol officers and investigators with the Tuscumbia Police Department (TPD) arrested Bynon and Hayward after they received information about possible drug distribution from a vehicle in the parking lot adjacent to a local hotel.

TPD recovered approximately 275 Fentanyl tablets, 13.71 grams of cocaine, marijuana, two guns and “assorted other prescription pills in bottles not labeled for the proper medication,” Logan said.

Bynon and Hayward are both being held in the Colbert County Jail, in lieu of bond set at $178,500 for each.