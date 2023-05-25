FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A search warrant on County Road 85 in Florence led to two arrests and the discovery of drugs, guns and “items used for distributing drugs,” police said.

On May 23, agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force carried out the search warrant due to the “drug dealing activities” of those who lived in the home.

Seven ounces of meth (ICE) and 74 grams of fentanyl pills (about 900 pills), a large amount of drug paraphernalia, four long guns and three handguns were all found at the residence, according to authorities.

Casey McKall Franklin, 27, and Jonathan Michael Robertson, 36, were both charged with fentanyl trafficking, meth trafficking and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Florence Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office and the Florence/Lauderdale Special Operations Team all assisted in the investigation and resulting arrests.

Authorities say more charges against the above suspects and more charges against other individuals are expected as the investigation continues.