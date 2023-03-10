COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were airlifted and two others were injured after a motor vehicle wreck involving a Colbert County school bus.

Tuscumbia Mayor William Foster said the accident occurred when a truck pulled out in front of a Colbert County school bus on Alabama Highway 72 westbound Friday afternoon.

The Colbert County Board of Education (CCBOE) said the incident occurred around 3:24 p.m.

Colbert County EMA Director Micheal Smith said two people riding in the truck were transported to the hospital by air ambulance.

Smith said the bus was carrying Colbert Heights High School students.

CCBOE said the bus driver and one student on the bus received minor injuries and were transported to the hospital after the accident.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the incident.