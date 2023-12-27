FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two 18-year-old men from Tennessee were arrested for traveling across state lines to engage in unlawful sexual acts with a 13-year-old.

Officers with the Florence Police Department responded to a home after a 13-year-old girl had reportedly run away around 2:00 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

Just over an hour later, the girl was located in a vehicle accompanied by two 18-year-old men, Jarvan Theus and Malek Taylor. An investigation revealed that sexual acts had happened between Theus and Taylor and the girl.

The pair, both from Ripley, Tenn., were arrested and charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act. They are being held on a $60,000 bond.