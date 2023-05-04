FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — For the first time since 9/11, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is opening several of its dams for public tours, including the Wilson Dam in the Shoals.

In celebration of the TVA’s 90th Anniversary, the public will have a chance to tour seven of their hydroelectric dams, with registration opening on Monday, May 8.

TVA says that to ensure visitors can enjoy their “Built for the People” positive experiences, they are limiting the number of guests for each tour and will draw names at random from those who register.

Officials say winners will be notified by email.

Registration for the Wilson Dam tours opens on July 10 and close on July 23, with tour dates set for August 4 and 18. Those who were chosen should receive an email on July 28.

Each tour will be limited to 20 people and will last 60 to 90 minutes, and will take place at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Here is a full list of when and where TVA will host 2023 summer tours:

June Tours

Registration opens: May 8. Registration closes: May 21. Email notification: May 26.

July Tours

Registration opens: June 12. Registration closes: June 25. Email notification: June 30.

August & September Tours

Registration opens: July 10. Registration closes: July 23. Email notification: July 28.

For more information on any of the dams or details about registration, you can visit the TVA’s website here.