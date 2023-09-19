(WHNT) — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is conducting an environmental review for the proposed construction of a solar project in Tuscumbia, and they are inviting the public to join the process.

The Spring Valley II Solar Project is a proposed project set to bring a solar facility to Tuscumbia along U.S. Highway 43.

The environmental review is being done to evaluate the “potential environmental effects of the construction, operation and maintenance of a proposed 178-megawatt solar facility,” according to TVA. You can see a map of the project area here.

The corporation will be accepting public comments on the scope of the environmental review and issues that should be addressed through October 19. Comments that are received, including the names and addresses of those commenting, will become part of the administrative record and will be available for public inspection.

“TVA will not make a decision without public input and the completion of the environmental review process,” the company added.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

You can submit comments online on the TVA website, or by sending an email to nepa@tva.gov. Written comments can be submitted to J. Taylor Johnson, Tennessee Valley Authority, 1101 Market Street, BR 2C-C, Chattanooga, TN, 37402.