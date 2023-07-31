TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — TVA’s Colbert County Combustion Turbine Facility is now operating at full capacity.

The TVA says it’s enhancing its power generation capacity with the commercial operation of the three new units at the Colbert combustion turbine site. The $500 million Colbert Combustion Turbine Expansion Project adds approximately 750 megawatts of modern new natural gas generation capacity.

That’s enough electricity to power more than 400 thousand homes.

“We’re seeing tremendous growth across our region and last year we used 14 times more electricity than in 1950,” TVA Spokesperson Scott Fielder said. “That’s the highest amount ever recorded so we’re focused on building 3800 megawatts of new generation in order to keep up with that record demand.”

TVA says the use of the latest technology for electricity production helps keep costs low and offers high reliability.