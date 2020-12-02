TVA closes nature trail in Sheffield for maintenance work

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — TVA wants hikers to be aware of a trail closure in Sheffield.
The Nature Loop Trail and a portion of Ashe Boulevard are closed while crews perform maintenance work, cutting away trees and vegetation along the power lines.
Crews began working Monday and are expected to continue through Thursday, weather permitting.
The public is asked not to cross the barricades into the work area for safety concerns.
“We have put some additional barriers in place while we’re working actively at the site to keep people out,” TVA Spokesperson Malinda Hunter said. “I know it’s hard when we’re all cooped up inside; we want to get out and enjoy the trails as much as we can, so we ask that people please do respect those barriers while work is actively going on.”
The barriers are expected to come down Thursday night, allowing hikers to enjoy the trails just in time for the weekend.