FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT)- The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) closed the Wilson Dam Bridge while they maintain the dam’s generators.

The bridge is one of the main connections between Florence and Muscle Shoals, which means it is a very commonly-used road for commuters.

Scott Fiedler, a TVA spokesperson, told News 19 that there will be many workers and pieces of heavy equipment on the bridge, which is why they decided to close the road.

“That ensures that we have the ability to maintain our equipment when we need it most during the hottest part of the summer that we just saw in June and July, or the coldest part of the winter in January and February,” Fiedler said.

Fiedler later said that they will be checking the equipment to make sure everything is working properly. They will also be clearing any trash or debris that has built up in the generator.

The project will take around eight weeks, and the road will remain closed until mid-October.