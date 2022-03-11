FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Tennessee Valley Authority held an event on Friday to teach people how to identify and help protect ancient artifacts.

Looting of Native American artifacts has been an ongoing issue in the Shoals. Many types of artifacts can be found all along the Tennessee River and surrounding areas. Looters often dig large holes and destroy large pieces of land to search for the artifacts.

TVA archeological specialist Erin Dunsmore told News 19 that taking these artifacts makes it difficult to learn more about previous civilizations. She compared taking things from these sites to digging up and stealing from cemeteries.

“We work with 21 federally recognized Indian tribes, many who used to live in this community years ago,” Dunsmore said. “We partner with them to make sure these places are protected.”

TVA inspector Tim Dilbeck told News 19 that the Archeological Resource and Protection Act protects these areas and artifacts. Violating this act can result in fines up to $250,000 and five years in prison.

“If you have various artifacts, whether it be Native American, Civil War, anything that’s over 100 years old, that is a felony offense,” Dilbeck said.

Dilbeck also told News 19 that people who find artifacts or suspicious activity on TVA property should take a picture and contact the Tennessee Valley Authority immediately. You can call them at 1-855-476-2489 or go to their website here.