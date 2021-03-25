Tuscumbia woman struck by lightning Thursday morning

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — After a morning of rain and thunderstorms Thursday, Brigette Hines of Tuscumbia was relieved with a break from the downpours while she was out running an errand near Highway 72.

However, what happened during that errand, was the last thing she expected —being struck by lightning. Hines said she was surprised, not only from the lightning, but also because it was no longer storming when she was struck.

“I just remember looking up and seeing lightning coming down and the next thing I felt was just electrifying all the way down to my feet,” Hines said.



Hines said she wasn’t struck directly but noticed the lightning striking a nearby transformer before feeling the effects herself.



She said fight or flight kicked in and instinct told her to run. “It felt like it stopped at my shoes and I just jumped,” Hines said. “I remember jumping high and just jumping—running to the car.”



Inside the car, Hines called her mother, Betty, who was also nearby, and actually saw the lightning hit the transformer.

Betty Hines and Brigette Hines

“The lightning struck; all I saw was a ball of fire,” Betty said. “I just blinked my eye, a nature thing to do, so then I just drove on home but I was shaking just from the transformer blowing up right beside me.”



Employees at a nearby convenient store said the strike caused a power outage.



After receiving Brigette’s phone call, Betty said she panicked and called 911.



“I guess God’s trying to tell me a story today but I have tingling in my hands and all the way down to my feet but they checked me out and said I was fine,” Hines said.



In the future, Hines said she’ll be cautious about being outside after a thunderstorm.



Those lightning strikes, commonly called “bolts from the blue,” can travel 10 miles or further from a thunderstorm.

Always use caution when you know storms are entering or leaving your area and remember the saying, “when the thunder roars, go indoors.”