COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Court documents show a Tuscumbia woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend pleaded guilty to a lesser charge earlier this month.

51-year-old Lisa Ann Fretwell entered her plea of guilty to manslaughter on April 3, according to court records.

Travis Eugene Snipes, 55, died on June 9, 2022. Deputies with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office were called to an area of Underwood Mountain Road in Russellville after Fretwell is said to have called 911, telling operators that she and Snipes were wrestling over a gun when it went off.

According to an affidavit, Fretwell initially told operators Snipes was abusive and had threatened to kill her, but details of her story changed slightly once she was brought in for questioning. Details like who brought the gun and what happened after it went off, the document says.

Court records say that Fretwell told a neighbor that she shot Snipes “because she was tired of being abused.”

Snipes’ autopsy report showed he was around four feet away from the end of the shotgun when it was fired, while a witness claimed Fretwell admitted to being around 10 feet away when she fired the gun.

Following her arrest, she escaped from the Tuscumbia City Jail but was captured just six hours later.

Officers arriving on scene found her behind a mobile home and she ran into the woods behind the mobile home. A dog was called to assist in the search. Franklin County deputies located her along County Road 58. Logan said he believes she ran out of the woods onto the road because she heard officers and the dog.

According to the plea agreement, Fretwell was sentenced to 20 years, with five years behind bars and the five following to be spent under probation.