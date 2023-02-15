Court records show this isn’t the first time King has been accused of charges involving fraud, identity theft. (Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 28-year-old Tuscumbia woman was arrested in connection to an incident where a stolen identity was used to pull over $1,000 from a local ATM.

According to the Florence Police Department, Trenisha Reshea King was arrested on Feb. 14 for the incident they say took place in May 2022.

King is accused of using a Listerhill Credit Union ATM to withdraw $1,030 from someone else’s account without permission.

Through their investigation, detectives were able to identify King as the offender. Warrants were then issued for her arrest.

King (Florence Police Dept.)

King was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center. She was charged with identity theft and third-degree theft of property.

According to court records, King pleaded guilty in a different case to similar charges in August 2021.

She currently remains in custody on a $31,000 bond.