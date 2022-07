TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say an inmate escaped from the Tuscumbia Jail on Monday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from Tuscumbia Police, Sammy Bates Jr. escaped the jail around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, July 11.

Police say he was wearing a blue Adidas tee shirt with stripes on the sleeve and dark-colored gym shorts.

If you see Bates or know any information related to his whereabouts, contact Tuscumbia Police Department at 256-383-3121.