TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – A Tuscumbia Police officer is recovering from broken bones after being attacked during an arrest on Tuesday.

Tuscumbia PD Chief Tony Logan confirmed Sgt. George Henley responded to a domestic violence call between a mother and son. When he arrived, the suspect Kelvin Cole, 23, became aggressive.

Chief Logan said Cole punched the officer in the face, breaking the orbital bone and mandible. Chief Logan said Henley is doing well at this time.

Cole is charged with felony assault of a police officer and other misdemeanor charges related to the domestic altercation. Cole was booked into the Colbert County Jail, but bond has yet to be set.