TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — The Tuscumbia Police Department (TPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a person involved in damaging a car Saturday morning.
In a social media post, TPD said it is looking for help in identifying a person of interest for damages to someone’s car in the Keller Court area. Authorities say the incident happened between 4:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.
The department posted several images of the incident:
TPD said anyone with any information should contact the Tuscumbia Police Department at (256) 383-3121