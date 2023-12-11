TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — The Tuscumbia Police Department (TPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a person involved in damaging a car Saturday morning.

In a social media post, TPD said it is looking for help in identifying a person of interest for damages to someone’s car in the Keller Court area. Authorities say the incident happened between 4:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

The department posted several images of the incident:

(courtesy Tuscumbia Police Department) (courtesy Tuscumbia Police Department) (courtesy Tuscumbia Police Department) (courtesy Tuscumbia Police Department)

TPD said anyone with any information should contact the Tuscumbia Police Department at (256) 383-3121