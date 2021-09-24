Tuscumbia Police investigating threat at Deshler High School

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Tuscumbia City Schools said police were called to one of the city’s high schools Thursday afternoon.

In a letter to the community, Superintendent Darryl Aikerson said a violent threat was written on a wall inside one of the bathroom stalls at Deshler High School around 12:15 p.m.

According to Aikerson, Students were placed into a lockdown to determine who wrote the threat; both Deshler administrative staff and the school resource officer felt there was no danger to anybody in the school.

The school resource officer, Tuscumbia City Schools Central Office staff, and Tuscumbia Police were called to the school to investigate the threat.

Aikerson concluded the letter by restating the importance of safety, especially in today’s environment.

“Threats of this nature are not to be taken lighting in the social enviorment that we are currently living in today. The safety of our students is our number one priority.” Tuscumbia City Schools Superintendent Darryl Aikerson

Due to the threat, students, faculty, staff, and visitors should expect an increased police presence at Deshler through the rest of the week.