Tuscumbia Police investigating overnight vandalism

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — The Tuscumbia Police Department is investigating reports of vandalism throughout the city.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said the department received a call early Tuesday morning after 2:00 that a car’s rear window was broken in the area of North Washington and High Streets. They received another call that a rock had been thrown at the window of another vehicle across the street, but that window wasn’t damaged. Then later, two blocks away, a window in a home was broken.

The chief said nothing was stolen from any location but the police department is asking for the public’s help.

“If you by chance have a camera or you have a Ring camera, those kinds of things, that kind of footage is critical for us to either locate whether we’re looking for someone in a vehicle, on a bicycle, or on foot,” Chief Logan said. “We’d encourage anyone that has that kind of information to contact the police department or Shoals Area CrimeStoppers.”

The chief said residents in Sheffield also reported similar accounts and that the incidents are likely related.

Anonymous tips can be made to the Shoals Area CrimeStoppers at (256) 386-8685. A cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.