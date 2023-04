COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Tuscumbia Police Department (TPD) officer was involved in a fatal shooting altercation on Tuesday.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan confirmed the shooting happened at a home on Walker Avenue in Tuscumbia.

Chief Logan said a 63-year-old man died of his injuries.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) will be in charge of the case.

Chief Logan says the officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave.