TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – Three police officers with the Tuscumbia Police Department were recognized by the city after saving a man from a structure fire last July.

According to Officer Jared Hatcher, he and two other officers reported to a structure fire outside of Tuscumbia in July. Upon arrival, local residents told them that a man and his dog were trapped inside a burning RV.

Officer Hatcher told News 19 that the three officers were quickly able to help the man and his dog escape.

“This is what we signed up for is to protect people and to protect the city,” Hatcher said.

Hatcher later said that he and his fellow officers are very grateful to receive medals for their actions.

“For them to recognize the three of us and call us out and say ‘hey, congratulations on doing great things,’ it’s an honor,” Hatcher said.