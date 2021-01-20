Tuscumbia Municipal Court and City Clerk’s Office closed after employee possibly exposed to COVID-19

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — The COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on another city office, this time in the Shoals.

The City of Tuscumbia announced on its Facebook page that municipal court will be canceled for January 20 and the city clerk’s office is closed.

The decision was made after an employee was possibly exposed to the virus. Municipal court will send notices to defendants with their new court dates.

Mayor Kerry Underwood released a statement that reads in part, “the health and safety of our employees and citizens is a top priority to the City of Tuscumbia.”

During this closure, there will be no warrants, penalties, or late fees for any missed payments.

Municipal court and city clerk’s office employees will return on January 25.

Citizens can call (256) 386-5665 with any questions.