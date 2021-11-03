Tuscumbia mayor selected to represent Alabama in nationwide Honor Your Hometown campaign

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — Helen Keller’s legacy is one that stands out internationally, and for that very reason, Tuscumbia was the only city in the state to represent Alabama for the Honor Your Hometown campaign.

The Honor Your Hometown campaign is being spearheaded by documentary producer Ken Burns and Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart. The goal of the campaign is to encourage Americans to celebrate their hometowns and reflect on shared experiences and common values.

It’s a message that resonates well with Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood.

“We have so much divisiveness going on. Ken Burns said let’s do something that brings people back together again and the thing he thought of first was hometowns and Main Street America kind of things,” Underwood said.

To kick off the campaign, mayors and leaders from all 50 states, as well as entertainers and government leaders, recorded social media videos sharing why their hometowns are special and the roles they play in bringing Americans together.

Mayor Underwood was the only leader selected in Alabama for the campaign. In his video, recorded at Helen Keller’s birthplace, he discussed how our differences don’t have to divide us.

“It doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice anything to do that; you don’t have to give up who you are or your morals, you just are accepting of people, and I think our differences are what draws us closer together, what makes us unique, and also what makes us stronger,” Underwood said. “We can celebrate our differences without being angry about it.”

Anyone interested in participating in the Honor your Hometown campaign is encouraged to post short videos on their own social media accounts using the hashtag, #HonorYourHometown.

The campaign began on October 26 and runs through Thanksgiving Day.