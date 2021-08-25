Tuscumbia mayor invites community to meeting to offer input for future city developments

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — If you live in Tuscumbia and your Thursday evening schedule is open, Mayor Kerry Underwood needs your help for a unique meeting.

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., the team from DesignAlabama will be at Tuscumbia City Hall for a public meeting to hear input from citizens as it creates a long-term design plan for the city.

“For smaller cities like Tuscumbia that don’t have the resources to secure a permanent person in those fields, they provide that service for free,” Underwood said.

DesignAlabama’s mission is to advocate for the collaboration of the design arts and their importance in creating and enhancing locations in Alabama.

“We qualified because we were able to attend the Mayor’s Summit which happened a couple of years ago, all expenses paid,” Underwood said. “I went and visited for one day with them about Tuscumbia and they got some ideas.”

The mayor said the next step in the process is the public meeting on Thursday.

“And they will listen to those ideas from the community and then they’ll put those into action into what they think this particular area can be designed for,” Underwood said.

Underwood added that Tuscumbia has a story to tell and said he believes that whatever plan the DesignAlabama team comes up with, it can better connect citizens with the resources the city has to offer—but he said that will only be possible if people participate.



“Sometimes you have to connect the dots to make that happen and I think this is one of the ways that we can make that happen,” the mayor said.

After Thursday’s meeting, the DesignAlabama team will host another meeting Saturday morning at 11:30 to present their plan for the city. The public is invited to attend that meeting as well.