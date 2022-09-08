COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Tuscumbia man has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge after he was indicted on an attempted murder charge following a scheduled jury trial, according to court documents.

32-year-old Aaron Brown was charged with the attempted murder of Lindsey Thrasher in 2021. However, he pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, a court filing says.

Brown was arrested on August 6, 2021, and was booked into the Colbert County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He would make bond that same day and be released from custody.

On November 18, 2021, a Colbert County Grand Jury indicted Brown on the charge of attempted murder. The jury trial was pushed back a few times, but ultimately Brown would sign the plea agreement.

Aaron Ky Brown (Colbert Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Brown had previously pleaded not guilty on November 29, 2021.

Within the plea agreement, the District Attorney recommended that Brown be sentenced to serve 15 years, split to serve two years, with the balance suspended for five years.

The plea agreement also states that Brown has waived his right to a formal sentencing hearing, waives his right to an appeal, and will not be allowed to have any contact with the victim.

Brown was ordered to pay a bail bond fee of $350.