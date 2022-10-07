COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Tuscumbia man has pleaded guilty in connection to the 2020 shooting death of 38-year-old Jonathan Eugene Nipper, court documents show.

41-year-old Mario LeShawn Richardson was charged in Nipper’s death after police said he shot him three times in the back at a house on South Colombia Avenue.

Jonathan Nipper (Florence Police Dept.)

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said officers performed CPR on Nipper, but he eventually died from his injuries at Helen Keller Hospital.

Richardson later turned himself in and was booked on a $300,000 bond.

Authorities at the time said the two men had been involved in an ongoing dispute when the shooting happened.

Within the plea agreement, Richardson was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Court documents show he will serve 52 months in prison, with the balance suspended for five years.

Mario Richardson (Colbert Co. Sheriff’s Office)

According to the TimesDaily, Colbert County District Attorney Bryce Graham recused himself from the case in January, after stating that members of his current and former staff could be called as witnesses by the defense.

Graham added that a grand jury had indicted Nipper after he allegedly assaulted Richardson with a knife, saying he had multiple conversations with both men before the shooting took place.

The plea agreement also reflected the 10-year firearm enhancement, which extended Richardson’s sentence to 20 years.

Richardson will also get credit for time served.