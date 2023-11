COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Colbert County late Wednesday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), troopers responded to an accident around 10:45 p.m. on Alabama 20, just three miles north of Muscle Shoals.

Jimmie D. Smallwood, 76, was pronounced dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

ALEA will continue to investigate the accident.