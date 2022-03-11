COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Tuscumbia man was killed in a head-on collision Friday near Leighton.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say 84-year-old Willard Wilbanks of Tuscumbia was killed when his 1995 Chevrolet S10 collided head-on with a truck driven by Robert W. Neyendorf, 32, of Panama City, Fla.

Officials said Wilbanks was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA says the crash happened on Alabama Highway 20, just southwest of Leighton in Colbert County.