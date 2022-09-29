COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Colbert County Grand Jury has indicted a Tuscumbia man on animal cruelty charges, according to court documents.

Jason Daniel Foster was arrested on June 18, 2022, after a search warrant on his property at Underwood Mountain Road was carried out. A total of 33 dogs and two cats were rescued by the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department and Colbert Animal Services.

The 46-year-old was charged with first-degree cruelty to a dog or cat and using a false identity to obstruct justice.

Jason Foster (Colbert Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Foster is accused of intentionally torturing dogs by inflicting inhumane treatment of “gross physical abuse” intended to cause the animals “intensive or prolonged pain,” serious injury or death “due to said act,” according to the indictment.

Several of the dogs had mange, were malnourished, covered in parasites, starved and emaciated.

According to Corey Speegle with Colbert Animal Services, some of the animals that were rescued have been adopted, while others are still at the shelter.

Foster is free on a $1,750 cash bond.

An arraignment has been scheduled for October 13.