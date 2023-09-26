TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — A Tuscumbia man was arrested following a grand jury indictment including sodomy and sex abuse of a child, according to officials.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said Adam Lee Willingham, 38, of Tuscumbia was charged with four counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of sex abuse of a child.

Court documents state Willingham was indicted by a Colbert County Grand Jury during the September 2023 term.

At this time, Logan said Willingham is being held in the Colbert County Jail while he awaits his bond hearing. That hearing is set for Thursday, court documents show.

Willingham also has an arraignment hearing set for October 5.