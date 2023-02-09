TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — A man in Tuscumbia was charged with possessing fentanyl Wednesday, according to local law enforcement officials.

Officers searched a home at 602 Baker Blvd. in Tuscumbia on Wednesday, February 8. Inside, they say one man was found in the home’s living room while another was trying to flush “items believed to be controlled substances down the toilet.”

Elisiah Jawan Willis, 21, of Tuscumbia, was arrested at the scene.

Willis was charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances (fentanyl). He was held at the Colbert County Jail, but no bond has been set.