TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — A Colbert County man was arrested after police say he had been selling heroin.

According to Tuscumbia Police, agents with the Tuscumbia Special Operations Group (TSOG), the investigative bureau, and the patrol division searched a home at 918 Madison Avenue in Tuscumbia. The house had been under surveillance for weeks after receiving tips that a resident was selling heroin.

During the search, 6.5 grams of heroin packed for sale, scales, two firearms, drug paraphernalia, and almost $1,200 cash.

Police say Harold Dabney Jr., 53, of Tuscumbia, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and drug paraphernalia.

Officials say a woman was also found in the resident with felony warrants with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. She was detained and turned over to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.