TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — A Colbert County man was arrested after court documents say local parents discovered a sexual relationship between him and their young son.

Jeffrey Butler, 33, was booked into the Colbert County Jail on March 2.

Court records show the Tuscumbia Police Department was contacted by the parents last week after finding texts between Butler and their son. One of the parents continued texting Butler pretending to be the juvenile.

During that conversation, Butler is said to have sent a photo of his genitals to the boy’s phone.

Butler (Colbert Co. Sheriff’s Office)

When the parents asked their son about the texts and photos, court documents say he told them it had been going on for a year and a half, adding that Butler had “forced” him to perform oral sex.

According to the son, all sexual contact happened inside Butler’s home.

In an affidavit filed on March 3, the investigator wrote, “the juvenile stated that [Butler] sent him approximately 15 pictures of his genitals over a period of time.” The boy also explained that he had performed oral sex on Butler around 30 times over the past year and a half.

Butler was charged with electronic solicitation of a child, second-degree sodomy, and transmitting obscene material to a child by computer, though court records show the last charge was eventually dismissed.

He remains in the Colbert County Jail on a $45,000 bond.