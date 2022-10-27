COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Tuscumbia man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries in the Shoals that happened between September and October, according to police.

33-year-old Dustin Ellis Cunningham was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation led authorities to develop him as a suspect.

According to the Muscle Shoals Police Department (MSPD), several businesses were burglarized throughout the Shoals area over the course of the two months. They say all of the incidents happened after business hours.

Video surveillance was key in capturing Cunningham, saying he was easy to identify due to “previous encounters” with him.

The MSPD and Tuscumbia Police Department detectives were able to find Cunningham at a house in Tuscumbia, where he was arrested without incident.

Dustin Cunningham (Muscle Shoals Police Dept.)

Authorities say the investigation will continue as the 33-year-old is a suspect in other cases.

Cunningham remains in the custody of the Muscle Shoals Jail.