FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Tuscumbia man was arrested after the Florence Police Department says he encouraged a teen to run away from her home.

According to Sgt. Cliff Billingsley, 22-year-old Zakhari Smith was arrested on a warrant that stemmed from an incident this past April, where Smith is accused of enticing a 17-year-old girl to run away from home.

Zakhari Smith (Lauderdale Co. Detention Center)

Billingsley says the pair were later found in Marietta, Georgia.

Smith has been charged with kidnapping/interfering with custody. According to Florence Police, the 22-year-old has been released on a $2,500 bond.