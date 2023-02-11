TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – Tuscumbia Fire & Rescue crews responded to a blaze at an apartment complex off Highway 72.

Crews are currently responding to the Colonial Gardens apartment complex off of Joe Wheeler Drive in Tuscumbia that started Saturday morning.

Responders on scene confirmed to News 19 that they have been there since around 7:30 Saturday morning. They say one resident and three firefighters were taken to the hospital, but everyone is accounted for and there are no fatalities.

One responder said that firefighters were getting trapped in the building while trying to control the blaze and had to bail out.

(Photo: Kayla Smith, News 19)

Crews are still on the scene as the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

News 19 is on the scene and will bring you updates here as they become available.