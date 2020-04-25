Tuscumbia drivers question how a mobile retailer is allowed to remain open during stay-at-home order

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — At the corner of Highways 20 and 43 in Tuscumbia, you’ll find a bus bearing two of the most recognizable faces in the world — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The bus is owned by John Stancil. He said he is not connected to the president’s re-election campaign. Inside a trailer hitched to the bus, he’s selling merchandise like Trump 2020 t-shirts, caps, and other collectibles.

“I have spent 22,000 miles on the road for Donald J. Trump getting him elected the first time,” said Stancil.

Stancil said he’s traveling the nation once again in hopes that his business will help President Trump be re-elected in November.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, drivers called WHNT News 19 with concerns Stancil’s business is a non-essential business and should be closed per Governor Kay Ivey’s mandate. However, there are exceptions.

Non-essential retailers that can provide curbside pick-up can still operate. Stancil said his business is always curbside.

“This is curbside pick-up,” said Stancil. “We’re staying within the law.”

Stancil has a message for both those who would like to visit and those who think he should close.

“Anyone who wants to come out, we welcome you and this is our right,” he said. “Those that don’t like it, just don’t come in.”

Stancil said the bus will be parked in its current location for a few more days before he travels to his next destination.

Governor Ivey’s stay-at-home order didn’t specify whether a non-essential retailer could sell merchandise out of a vehicle. We’ve reached out to the Tuscumbia building code enforcement officer who is looking into how the order applies to businesses like Stancil’s.