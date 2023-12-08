TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — A North Alabama school district is the first in the state to get an electric bus.

Tuscumbia City Schools received the electric school bus as part of the EPA’s Clean School Bus program that awarded $965 million to replace school buses for nearly 400 schools.

An electric school bus can be recognized because it has no tailpipe and it has an EV label. This bus will make its first trip on Friday to the a local basketball game, traveling roughly 30 miles there and back.

The new battery powered bus has been over a year in the making. The noise and pollution-free school bus, Superintendent Russ Tate says, is a step toward a cleaner and more sustainable future for school transportation and helps the school to save on operating costs.

“Every time we fill up our tanks its around $5,000, and so we should be able to save significant money from this. And with the mileage range that these provide us, these [buses] provide us with over a hundred miles of travelable roads in one route, and that’s longer than any route that we have,” Tate said.

The school system only runs schools buses for field trips and ball games. They plan to schedule trips that reduce the chances of the battery powered bus from going dead on the road.

Alabama school buses currently operate on fossil fuel in order to obtain the new bus the school district had to trade in a bus they were operating that dates back to 1994. Jim Grinnell, Tuscumbia City Schools Director of Transportation, says the school district had to trade in a bus they were operating that dates back to 1994.

“What their goal is to take these old diesel burning buses that are polluting the air, they want to get those off the market. They wouldn’t allow me to sell it – that bus – to anyone else to do anything with it. We had to destroy that bus,” Grinnell said.

The school transportation department told News 19 that there’s potential for more electric school buses in North Alabama funded through the EPA clean schools program.

As a part of the grant, Tuscumbia City Schools was awarded both the bus, provided by Transportation South, and its charging station. The bus can be fully charged in under three hours.