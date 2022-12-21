TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — The Tuscumbia City Council has voted to adopt a state ordinance that would allow medical cannabis dispensaries to operate in the city.

The vote comes four weeks after it was originally read to the public. Tuscumbia Mayor William Foster told News 19 that several residents have spoken with councilmembers since then to share their opinions.

“With anything we vote on, there’s a positive and a negative,” Foster said, “but I’ve seen a lot more positive with the community than I have with the negative.”

This ordinance will not allow medical cannabis dispensaries to be opened immediately as only a limited number of dispensaries will be allowed in the state.

The legislation allows the distribution of medical cannabis, but not the manufacturing or production of it. Foster later said that the dispensaries will be heavily regulated by state officials.