TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — The Tuscumbia City Council will appoint a new mayor after former Mayor Kerry Underwood resigned to represent District Three in the Alabama House of Representatives.

City councilmember William Foster was appointed Mayor Pro Tem until Underwood is officially replaced. Foster told News 19 the council will decide on a new mayor in the coming weeks.

“Between now and the next meeting we’re going to have a special called meeting, or we’ll have it at the next meeting on the 21st,” Foster said.

Any Tuscumbia resident is eligible to be nominated as long as they are present at the meeting and fulfill the minimum requirements. Whoever is appointed will serve as mayor until the current term runs out in 2025.

“If an agreement cannot be met, basically every council member puts a name on a piece of paper, they send it to the governor, and then the governor will appoint one from there,” Foster said. “Hardly ever does it make it to that point. I think as a council, we can come together and make a good decision.”

After the election, Underwood told News 19 that it was a “bittersweet feeling” to resign as mayor. However, he said he was confident that the city council would find a good replacement.