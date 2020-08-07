Tuscumbia business donates portion of promotion sales to the Sidney’s Safe Foundation

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — Life was already a challenge for families of underprivileged children—then COVID-19 happened, adding even more challenges.

That’s why The Shoppes at Coldwater boutique in Tuscumbia stepped in to make the school year a little brighter for Shoals area children.

The boutique donated ten percent of its sales from its Christmas in July promotion to the Sidney’s Safe Foundation. The foundation will use the funds to stuff backpacks with school supplies and send home food for children to have for the weekends.

When discussing how the foundation can offer relief to families, especially single mothers, boutique owner Ashley Morrow said, “To be able to do something to maybe help give her and that family some relief—to be able to say this is a cost you’re not going to have to incur. What is the point of being in business if you can’t also help the people in your community?”

The Shoppes at Coldwater matched that ten percent making the donation more than $2,100.