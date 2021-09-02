Tuscumbia attorney Hal Hughston launches campaign for Colbert County district attorney

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — A Tuscumbia attorney has officially announced that he is launching his campaign for Colbert County district attorney.

Republican Hal Hughston III is a native of Tuscumbia and a Deshler High School Graduate. He then attended Samford University before graduating from the Mississippi College School of Law.

He is the third generation of his family to practice law in Colbert County. He currently serves as the city prosecutor and attorney for Tuscumbia and said as district attorney, his top priority will be to keep citizens safe.

“I will hold criminals accountable for their actions, and I will offer rehabilitation for those who need it,” Hughston said. “It’s something that my wife and I have been praying about for two or three years. It’s been humbling the amount of support and encouragement we’ve gotten to pursue this dream and to pursue this course.”

Current Colbert County District Attorney Bryce Graham, from whom Hughston said he’s learned a lot, has announced he is not seeking re-election.

