FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 17-year-old, charged with capital murder, has now been indicted by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury in connection to the shooting death of another teen in Florence in 2021.

Quearus Ashton Coffey, a Tuscumbia resident, was charged as an adult in the shooting death of 19-year-old Miguel Adame at the Quail Run Apartments. His official charge reads as “capital murder with the intentional act of murder during a first-degree robbery.”

Florence Police Officers arrived on the scene around 11:30 p.m. on August 20, 2021, and reportedly found Adame dead on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

It wasn’t long before the suspect, 15 at the time, was arrested and charged with capital murder in Adame’s death. He was taken to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

A second teen was arrested in July 2022 and was charged with capital murder in connection to the Quail Run Apartment incident.

The indictment against Coffey states that he caused Adame’s death while he was in the process of committing a robbery. The teen is accused of taking marijuana and/or money from Adame by using a gun.

Coffey is being charged as an adult under Alabama law which specifies that a “person who attained the age of 16 shall be charged, arrested, and tried as [an] adult” adding that the case should be removed from juvenile court if they committed a capital offense, like capital murder.

The teen has also been charged with second-degree receiving stolen property due to the fact he allegedly took an AR-15 that Adame had in his possession.

Coffey was transferred from the juvenile facility to the Lauderdale County Detention Facility – however, due to his age, will not be placed among the general population of the jail.

Coffey is being held without bond.